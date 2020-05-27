|
|
Harold Force, Jr.
Millville - Harold Force, Jr. 63 of Millville died Saturday May 23, 2020 at Hammonton Center in Hammonton, NJ. Born in Millville he was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Harold and Alma Baker Force. Harold was a retired Machinist from Wenz Corp. in Millville.
He was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church in Port Norris and assisted with their Food Pantry. He enjoyed motor sports and cared about his faithful companion Rachel his dog. He had a love for animals.
Surviving are his siblings, Lori Force Kennedy (James), Emily Lupton Wagner (Larry), Eddie Force (Beverly), and Harry Force, brother in law Donald Robinson, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Linda Force Robinson.
Graveside services will be held at Haleyville Cemetery on Friday May 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. With Pastor Dr. Elder Mary S. Magee officiating. We will be limited to 25 people at the gravesite.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020