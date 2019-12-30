Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Snell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold R. Snell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold R. Snell Obituary
Harold R. Snell

Mauricetown - Harold R. Snell 78, of Mauricetown, died September 24, 2019 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in Millville, he was the husband of Barbara Bennett Snell. He resided in Mauricetown for the past 30 years.

Harold was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a retired Senior Corrections Officer at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years Barbara Bennett, children, Robert, Michael, and Margaret, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.

Funeral services were held privately for the family.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -