Harold R. Snell
Mauricetown - Harold R. Snell 78, of Mauricetown, died September 24, 2019 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in Millville, he was the husband of Barbara Bennett Snell. He resided in Mauricetown for the past 30 years.
Harold was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a retired Senior Corrections Officer at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years Barbara Bennett, children, Robert, Michael, and Margaret, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Funeral services were held privately for the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019