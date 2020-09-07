Harold Spencer Prichett Jr.
Millville - Harold Spencer Prichett Jr., 64 of Millville, died at home on Saturday night, after a courageous 2-year battle with liver disease, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Millville, he was a lifelong resident.
In his youth Spencer was very active in Boy Scouts. Spencer was a graduate of Millville Senior High School, Class of 1974, and was a standout 3 year varsity football player, and wrestler for the Bolts. Spencer then worked for Riggins Oil for over 46 years, and was the retail operations manager.
Spencer was tough as nails, quick witted, caring, giving, fun loving man, that loved a good cigar, and a Budweiser. He was a member of the Millville Elks Lodge, Millville Eagles, Thunderbolt Club, and John's Bar Alumni. Spencer was also the Owner and Operator of Prichett's Gym on Foundry Street, where many friends worked out. Spencer was very involved in weightlifting and had a personal best 600lb. deadlift and could bench press 450lbs.
Spencer enjoyed life and to most, he was larger than life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, Cooking ribs on his smoker, Cousins weekends at the Pocono's, staying at the Grand Hotel in Cape May, going to the Ocean City Boardwalk and hitting Manco and Manco's for pies.
Spencer would always do amazing things with the grandkids including: Shark Week, pumpkin parties, pizza making, making homemade pop corn, visiting Lucy the Elephant, dying Easter eggs, building under constructed Ginger Bread Houses, and starting legendary food fights.
He loved to host Holiday dinners, playing Christmas music and dancing in the kitchen. Spencer also loved his pets, including several dogs over the years, and always enjoyed feeding treats to the horses.
For his wife Lynn, Spencer was every love song ever sung and every love story ever told. For his many family members and friends, Spencer will be missed but never forgotten.
He is survived by: wife, Lynn; father, Harold Spencer Prichett Sr.; mother in law, Ida Garrison; son, Matthew Robbins (Lesa); daughter, Kaitlyn Lauber (John), sisters, Carol Nagao (C. Scott), and Nancy Prichett; grandchildren, Mackenzy, Tim, Kaydence, Taya, and Everitt; nephews, Scott Nagao (Dina) and Michael Nagao (Ali); several brother and sister in laws, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Maxine. Spencer was pre-deceased by his mother, Helen F. (Sharpless) Prichett, and father in law, George S. (Sparky) Garrison.
As per Spencer's request, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
.