Harold Theodore Haserick Obituary
Harold Theodore Haserick

Passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, April 7th, 2020. He served our country for nine years in the US Navy as a CB and drove truck for the Levari Oil company in Vineland for 30 years.

Harold went on to be the owner of the Citgo gas station on High and McNeal in Millville were he became well known and to the younger crowd, was known as pop. Harold was a military vet, a caring father and a loving grandfather. He will be laid to rest by Rocap Shannon Funeral Home in Millville. He is survived by his daughter Laura and five grandkids, Adrianna, Teresa, Bianca, Spencer Jr. and Trinity; as well as many other family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Due to Covid-19, open services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
