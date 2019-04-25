|
Harriet Cetrone
Vineland - Harriet Ware Campbell Cetrone, 77, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning April 23rd. in her Vineland home. Harriet owned Hansel & Gretel Day Nursery for over 40 years, and deeply impacted the lives of many children. Harriet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, aunt and sister. Harriet was survived by her devoted husband Robert Cetrone; daughter and son-in-law Noeleen & David Mitchell; daughter and son-in-law Danielle & Erik Groff; son and daughter-in-law Daniel & Jill Tabor; grandchildren, Megan, Chelsea, Allyson, Jacob, Cecilia & Noah; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jazlynn, Jaxson, Luna, Aries and Amelia; sisters Emma and Barbara; and her brothers Jimmy, Paul and Robert. She was predeceased by her parents Russell Scull Sr. and Ada Fox; brother Russell Scull Jr. and her sister Irene Roberts. As a wife, best friend, loving companion and an amazing mom she will be dearly missed. Harriet always had a warm smile for everyone she met. Her joy for life was present in everything she did. She never ended a conversation without saying I love you. We all love you. You will be with us always. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the East Vineland Rescue Squad, PO Box 36 Buena, NJ 08310 for all their dedicated service to our family. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 25, 2019