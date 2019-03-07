|
|
Harry B. Ruthig
Vineland - Harry B. Ruthig age 60, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, March 4th 2019. Harry was born on July 19th, 1958 in Bridgeton and was a lifelong Vineland resident. He was a graduate of Vineland Senior High School Class of 1976.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as a heater mechanic for various local Oil Companies. He enjoyed playing and listening to music.
He is survived by his former wife and lifelong friend Valentina Ruthig and two children, his daughter Danielle Ruthig and his son Matthew Ruthig, both of Buena. He also left behind his beloved nieces and nephews, and two of his pride and joy, Buster and Tank (both man's best friend).
He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Anna Ruthig.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, March 9th 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Wainwright- Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019