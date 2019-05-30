|
Harry C. Barraclough, II
Buckshutem - Harry C. Barraclough, II 83, of Buckshutem passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in Mauricetown, he was the son of the late Joseph and Violet Reeves Barraclough and the husband of the late Sarah I. Lupton Barraclough. Harry was formerly of Port Norris and resided at Buckshutem the past 32 years. Harry was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He was a member of the Port Norris Baptist Church. Harry was a Billing Agent for Conrail and retired from the State of NJ Department of Corrections as a Corrections Officer from Bayside State Prison.
Harry enjoyed farming, watching Nascar racing and old movies. He loved sitting outside at the patio table enjoying the cool fall breezes with his wife. He loved taking pictures and printing them out and showing off his grandkids and great grandkids to everyone he met. He enjoyed spending time with his family, including his children, Harry C. Barraclough, III and his wife Cheryl, Stephen Barraclough, Alan Barraclough and his wife Theresa and Jennifer Lewis and her husband Charles, his siblings, Joseph Barraclough, Barbara Owens, Patricia Bradway, and Paula Throckmorton, his grandchildren, Harry IV, John, Amanda, Paul, Brittany, Sarah, Elizabeth, Abagail, great-grandchildren, Scarlet, Harry V, Anastasia, Alexander, Julianna, and Caden. He was predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Rhianna.
Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Port Norris Baptist Church P.O. Box 225 Port Norris, NJ 08349.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 30, 2019