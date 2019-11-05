|
|
Harry C. "Trinkle" Trout
Leesburg - Harry C. "Trinkle" Trout 87, of Leesburg died Sunday November 4, 2019 at home. Born in Dennisville, NJ he was the son of the late Charles H. and Bertha T. Reeves Trout and the husband of Mary G. Gaskill Trout. Harry grew up in Dennisville and resided in Port Elizabeth for a short time and had been a Leesburg resident the past 76 years. Harry was a machinist by trade and worked at Maul Bros. in Millville and also for Dorchester Ship Yard. He was a member of the Leesburg Fire Company where he served as Lieutenant, Heislerville Fire Company, Delmont Fire Company, Port Elizabeth Fire Company and Cumberland Fire Company, Cumberland County Fire Police, Cumberland County Emergency Management, and the US Coast Guard Flotilla 34. Harry enjoyed woodworking, car racing and hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his daughter Sara Ann Williams and her husband Gene and their children, Holly and Aaron.
Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Monday November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Leesburg Fire Company P.O. Box 158 Leesburg, NJ 08327.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019