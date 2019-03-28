|
|
Harry E. Kane
Franklinville - Harry E. Kane, 88, of Franklinville, NJ, passed away on March 26, 2019. He was a Korean War Veteran and an Owens Illinois Employee of 28 years. He is survived by his wife Agnes Theresa Kane (Fifi) for over 62 years. He is predeceased in death by his father Bernard Joseph Kane and his mother Sarah Elizabeth Kane (Merson). He was also predeceased by his brothers Frank Kane, Leo Kane, Joseph Kane and Wesley Kane, his sister Alice Batdorf, and his son Bruce E. Kane. He is survived by daughters Donna M. Brady (Jim), Michelle T. Kane-Stavros (Jason) and Jean E. Kane, sons Brian M. Kane (Kathy), and John H. Kane (Susan); grandchildren Melissa M. Kane, Bruce E. Kane, Sarah J. Gras (Brady), Harry John Kane, Charles M. Brady, John Andrew Thomas, Lindsey N. Kane, Colin L. Kane, Niall J. Stavros and Caitlin M. Stavros; great grandchildren Stacy Kane, Victoria Kane, Kayleigh N. Gras, Kallie Ruthann Gras; brother Clarence N. Kane (Beryl) of Pitman and many nieces and nephews.
He served 9 years, 8 months and 27 days in the US Army where he rose to rank of Sgt. First Class, Field Sgt. 1st Class. He served 2 tours of duty in the Korean War and was stationed in Japan for the Occupation of Japan. He was awarded the combat medical badge and Pacific campaign ribbon, Occupation in Japan ribbon, Good Conduct ribbon with 4 clasps, UN ribbon Korean Campaign ribbon with 4 bronze battle stars, South Korean Presidential Unit Citation and 3 times the U.S. Presidential Citation. He held office as Junior Vice Commander and Senior Vice Commander, Service Officer on ways and means. He was the First All State Post Commander of Post 2071 and lifetime member of the Sgt. Anthony P. Growchowski VFW Post 2071 and the Disabled American Veterans in Woodbury. He was the last surviving member of the Old Coles Mill Road Gun Club. He enjoyed gardening and fishing on the Delaware Bay with his kids.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, March 30th from 8:30 - 10:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 28, 2019