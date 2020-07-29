Harry E. Springfield, Sr.



Vineland - Harry E. Springfield Sr., beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning July 28, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Vineland and a former resident of Bridgeton for many years. He was 91. He passed while surrounded by his family and his caregivers. He is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and with his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty Lou (nee Killion) Springfield, who predeceased him on October 15, 2017.



Mr. Springfield was born in Newport on February 14, 1929 and was the last surviving child of the late Wilmer and Julia (nee Sunderland) Springfield. He had formerly been a resident of Bank Street in Bridgeton before moving to Vineland years ago. He and his wife enjoyed spending winters in Clermont, Florida between 1985 and 2009, and had previously owned a getaway vacation home in Westover, PA.



He was employed in the U.S. Merchant Marines as a chief cook and baker through the Seafarers International Union (S.I.U.) He was a part of several tours of Southeast Asia and spent time in the war zones of Vietnam, even coming under enemy fire in 1969 on the Saigon River and Cam Rahn Bay while aboard the U.S. Merchant vessel "The Overseas Rose." The last Maritime company he shipped with before retirement in 1998 was Maritrans/Sonat Marine, Inc. out of Marcus Hook, PA.



Mr. Springfield and his wife were members of The Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Bridgeton and later attended the Faith Bible Church in Vineland for many years. They also attended the First Wesleyan Church in Bridgeton.



His hobbies included traveling, fishing and boating, raising vegetables, caring for his lawn, and listening to his audio books which included the Holy Bible.



Survivors include three children, Cynthia Springfield Jacquet (Allen) of Millville, Harry E. Springfield Jr. (Geri & Regina Gatti) of Vineland and Peggy Springfield Pedrick (Louis) of Upper Deerfield Twp., grandchildren, Stephanie Wezstergom (Franz) of Texas, Raymond Coulter (Elaine) of Vineland, Louis D. Pedrick (Alexis) of Bordentown, Jayne Gandy (Kyle) of Mullica Hill, and Julie Bickings (Christian) of Ocean City, and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, including great granddaughter, Katie Whitesell who resided with him and is specially recognized because she was essentially his primary care giver during the last six months of his life, and attended him with undying loyalty and compassion.



Mr. Springfield was predeceased, besides his wife and parents, by two sisters, Dorothy Romano-Kenney and Ethel Mitchell and five brothers, Vernon, Kenneth, Sherman, Frank and Leonard Springfield.



Relatives and friends are invited to a public graveside service at the Newport Baptist Cemetery in Newport on Saturday afternoon August 1st at 1 o'clock.



Pastor Douglas Heckman of the First Wesleyan Church in Bridgeton will officiate.



The interment will follow the services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Bayada Hospice, 603 N. Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096 or The Sailors of Snug Harbor of the City of New York, 17 Battery Place, Suite 929, New York, NY 10004.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.









