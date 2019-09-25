|
|
Harry Fisher
Millville - Harry C. Fisher, 91, died Sept. 15 at his home in Millville after a brief illness.
Born in 1928, he was a son of the late Henry and Anna Mason Fisher.
He was the loving husband of Dorothy Berger Fisher, with whom he recently celebrated 10 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of more than 40 years, Margaret C. Fisher.
He also was predeceased by a brother and sister.
Survivors include two sons, Glenn and his wife, Sandy, of Maryland, and Mark and his wife, Debbie, of Glenmoore, Pa.; and two daughters, Carol F. Balinski and her husband, John Balinski, of Oley, Pa.; and Lee Margaret Fisher of Vineland.
He also is survived by four stepsons: Christopher Smith and his wife, Gina, of New Jersey; Kevin Smith and his wife, Nancy, of Dennisville; Douglas Smith of Millville; and William Smith of Vineland.
Other survivors include eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Harry was a veteran of the Army Air Corp, serving in the World War II era.
Harry worked for more than 40 years at Prudential Insurance Co., retiring as a manager. He was an active community volunteer, serving as president of the Arc of Cumberland County, member of Millville First committee, member of the RSVP Board of Cumberland County and past member of parish council at the former St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church of Millville, where he was a charter member.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing in Cape May Point, N.J., and traveling.
A viewing will be held Sept. 28 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main St., Millville. A funeral mass will follow at noon at St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church, 621 Dock St., Millville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to Arc of Cumberland County, 1680 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, N.J. 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 25, 2019