Harry H. Wilson
Dividing Creek - HARRY H. WILSON 86, died Sunday April 5, 2020 at home. He was born in Port Norris in 1933. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Madelyn, daughters Jeraldine (Pressie) Marino, Debra Wilson and Dr. Paula Wilson. Also 7 grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Joanna Dimeo (Christopher), Julie Wulff, Jaime Fralick, Cora DeRose (Michael), Billy McMahan (Amanda), Robert McMahan, Doug Bowman (Jacqulyn) and 18 great grandchildren also dearly loved, sister Louise Bateman and brother George Wilson, Sr. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Wilson.
He was a boy scout in his childhood years. He served in the Naval Reserves from 1951-1959. As a young man he enjoyed racing on the "Avenue", with his 1940 midnight blue ford coupe. He joined the Dividing Creek Fire Company after serving in the Navy. This included medical training and responding to medical emergencies as well as fire calls. Some of those years he served as Fire Chief. When the siren rang, he loved being the first fireman at the fire hall. He also served as Fire Commissioner.
He faithfully served the Lord in the Dividing Creek Baptist Church where he became a member as a teenager. He served in many positions, including a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Jr. Choir, Director, Trustee, sing duets with Madelyn and greeting his friends with a smile.
He served on the Downe Township Committee for 15 years, 10 of those years as Mayor. Out of the many projects he saw through completion he was most proud of the bird watching tower in Turkey Point.
He established Wilson's Garage in 1964, doing what he was skilled at in working with engines. He continued with his garage well into retirement years.
He also enjoyed camping, traveling, boating, fishing, going to the races and a good cowboy movie. He was a loving husband, a doting father, grandfather, and an honorable community leader. When he took his last breath on earth-The next followed into heaven where he is with Jesus through all eternity.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor's order on social gatherings. Services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Dividing Creek Baptist Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dividing Creek Baptist Church P.O. Box 98 or the Dividing Creek Fire Company P.O. Box 93 Dividing Creek, NJ 08315.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020