Harry "Butch" Silvers
Harry "Butch" Silvers passed away on the morning of October 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Millville, NJ, he was well known for having many friends and easily making new ones. Due to having such a quality, he earned the nickname "The Mayor". He enjoyed motorcycles, motorcycle and auto mechanics, fishing, cooking, taking care of animals, Eagles football games, and rock and country music. He had previously worked at Weaton's Glass Co. in Mays Landing, NJ, for several years as a machine mechanic. He was pre-deseased by his mother, Delcena Silvers, and is survived by his sister Phyllis Eccles, brother William Thompson, brother, Kevin Thompson, sister Tammy Thompson, (mother of his two sons) Alice Ferraro, son, Ryan Silvers, and son, Philip Silvers. He will be missed very dearly by his family and many friends. A memorial service for Harry will be held at 11am on Saturday October 17th, at the Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Rt 50, Tuckahoe; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am - 11am. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
