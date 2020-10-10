1/
Harry "Butch" Silvers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry "Butch" Silvers

Harry "Butch" Silvers passed away on the morning of October 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Millville, NJ, he was well known for having many friends and easily making new ones. Due to having such a quality, he earned the nickname "The Mayor". He enjoyed motorcycles, motorcycle and auto mechanics, fishing, cooking, taking care of animals, Eagles football games, and rock and country music. He had previously worked at Weaton's Glass Co. in Mays Landing, NJ, for several years as a machine mechanic. He was pre-deseased by his mother, Delcena Silvers, and is survived by his sister Phyllis Eccles, brother William Thompson, brother, Kevin Thompson, sister Tammy Thompson, (mother of his two sons) Alice Ferraro, son, Ryan Silvers, and son, Philip Silvers. He will be missed very dearly by his family and many friends. A memorial service for Harry will be held at 11am on Saturday October 17th, at the Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Rt 50, Tuckahoe; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am - 11am. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langley-Loveland Funeral Home
2315 Main St
Tuckahoe, NJ 08250
(609) 628-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langley-Loveland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved