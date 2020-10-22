Harry V. Murphine
Tamarac, FL - Harry V. Murphine, 62, of Tamarac, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2020 at home. Harry was born and raised in Millville and graduated from Millville High School, Class of '76. He had lived in Florida for the past 25 years.
He was a mechanic working for a Valve Research Co. in Florida.
Harry was an avid sports fan, especially football and baseball.
He is survived by his mother: Marie Anderson; son: Harry F. Murphine (Terry); daughter: Margaret Brandt (Brett); sister: Lisa Jurick; 3 grandchildren: Nick, Andrew and Delilah. Harry was predeceased by his father: Harry F. Murphine.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be announced at a later date.