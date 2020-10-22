1/1
Harry V. Murphine
Harry V. Murphine

Tamarac, FL - Harry V. Murphine, 62, of Tamarac, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2020 at home. Harry was born and raised in Millville and graduated from Millville High School, Class of '76. He had lived in Florida for the past 25 years.

He was a mechanic working for a Valve Research Co. in Florida.

Harry was an avid sports fan, especially football and baseball.

He is survived by his mother: Marie Anderson; son: Harry F. Murphine (Terry); daughter: Margaret Brandt (Brett); sister: Lisa Jurick; 3 grandchildren: Nick, Andrew and Delilah. Harry was predeceased by his father: Harry F. Murphine.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be announced at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to, rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
