Harvey F. De Hart
Harvey F. De Hart, 87, of Upper Deerfield Twp. passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home in Vineland.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Frank De Hart and Edna Forrest De Hart, he was the husband of Eva Orechwa De Hart. Harvey had resided in Upper Deerfield Twp. since 1963 and prior to that he had lived in Bridgeton.
Before his retirement, he had worked at the Owens Illinois Glass Co. in Bridgeton for 29 years and then at Durand Glass Co. in Millville for 9 years. Harvey was a veteran of the Korean Conflict during which he served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Parish of the Holy Cross-Immaculate Conception Church in Bridgeton.
He is survived by his wife, Eva De Hart of Upper Deerfield Twp.; his daughter, Jennifer McCoy of GA; two step-children, David Mills of Upper Deerfield Twp. and Suzanne Mazzoli of Cape May Court House; a sister, Edna Ranken of KY; a brother, Marvin De Hart of Bridgeton; two grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Mattson, Henrietta Harris and Elizabeth Smith and a brother, Frank De Hart.
The funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Due to the current health situation we ask that all who attend maintain social distancing. If you are feeling ill or are of advanced age we ask that you please consider your own health and the health of those in our community before attendance. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020