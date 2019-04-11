Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Seabrook Buddhist Temple
Northville Road
Seabrook, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Seabrook Buddhist Temple
Northville Road
Seabrook, NJ
View Map
Pittsgrove - Hatsumi "Hats" Ogata (Taniguchi) of Pittsgrove was born in Salinas, California on February 16, 1923 and passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 96.

She was the eldest of seven siblings born to Kanhichi and Harumi Oride Taniguchi. She is survived by three children, Kenneth Ogata (Anna), Louise Ogata and Ronald Ogata, brother, Kazuto Taniguchi and sister, Yasuye "Babe" Kato. She was predeceased by her husband, Ben T. Ogata, in 1982 and siblings Tsutako "Suzie" Takata, Torao "Jim" Taniguchi, Itsuko, "Iddy" Asada and Natsuko "Nattie" Ciferri.

Funeral services will be held at on Tuesday afternoon April 16th at 1 o'clock at the Seabrook Buddhist Temple on Northville Road in Seabrook where friends will be received from 12 Noon until 1.

The burial will follow and take place at the Deerfield Presbyterian Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township.

The family requests that in lieu of any flowers, donations be made to the Seabrook Buddhist Temple, 9 Northville Road, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.

For a more detailed obituary, please go to freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
