Hattie M. Nichols
Upper Deerfield Township - Hattie M. Nichols, 94, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Cumberland Manor in Hopewell Township.
The wife of the late Charles "Chick" Nichols, she was born in Fairton and was the daughter of the late Clarence Brown and Mary Cox Brown. She had been an Upper Deerfield Township resident since 1942 and had lived in Fairton prior to that.
She was well known as a local florist and had owned and operated Nichols Flowers in Upper Deerfield Township along with her late husband for 50 years.
A member of the Woodruff United Methodist Church, she had been in charge of the Nursery Department for over 50 years. She was an avid bowler along with her late husband and her family. Hattie also enjoyed playing cards and games and country western music.
Surviving are her two daughters, Betty Gibson and her husband Doug of Upper Deerfield Township and Jeanette McGuigan-Musso and her husband, Mark of Upper Deerfield Township; her son in law, Robert Lummis of Upper Deerfield Township; 6 grandchildren, Robert Lummis, Teri Lummis-Steffenson, Rob Gibson, Drew Gibson, Brian McGuigan and Darrin McGuigan, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Lummis, two brothers, Fred and John Brown and a sister, Amelia Clark.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7th at 11 AM at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 AM prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Woodruff Methodist Cemetery. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020