Hazel Grasso
Newfield - Hazel (Koehler) Grasso, 96, of Newfield, NJ passed away early Wednesday morning April 17, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Hazel was born in Franklin Twp and remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Grace (Crooks) & Ferdinand Koehler. She was the oldest of 4 children and is predeceased by her beloved son Clarence Johnson, Jr., sisters Myrtle & Jean, and brother Ferdinand Jr. "Bud".
Hazel enjoyed living in the country and enjoyed horses & riding since a child. She began working at an early age for Model Blouse where she inserted collars, Elmer Diner, Owned & Operated "The Jersey Joy Luncheonette" on Rt. 40. She was most proud of her last job driving a school bus for the Franklin Twp Board of Education. She was an active member of the Piney Hollow United Methodist Church & was President of the Ladies Guild. Franklin Twp Republican Club and committee woman in District 9 for many years. Hazel was also a member of the Women of the Moose Club in Vineland. She loved being active and doing many things. She most enjoyed being with her family especially her grandson who was her pride & joy.
She is survived by her daughter & caregiver; Donna G. Scull, grandson Derek & wife Kerby Scull as well as many nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday April 22nd from 11:00 to 12:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Hollow United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Hazel Koehler, 893 W. Piney Hollow Rd., Williamstown, NJ 08094. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 19, 2019