Hector Luis Mercado
Vineland - Hector Luis Mercado, 69 went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020 at home. He was born in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico on November 25, 1950 to the late Victor Mercado and Isaura Rivera. Hector came to Vineland, NJ in July 1985.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Blanca Mercado; son, Hector L. Mercado Jr and wife Julie; daughter, Yalitza Ashton and husband Norm Ashton; 8 grandchildren, Jacob Mercado, Kevin Santiago, Jessica Santiago, Jaden Mercado, Julian G. Mercado, Joseph A. Mercado, Gabriela Ashton and Joel N. Ashton; 1 great grandchild, Gavin Santiago; 2 brothers, Victor Mercado Jr and wife Ana and Raul Mercado and wife Justina; sister, Gloria Mercado and many nephews and nieces.

Hector was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was very involved in his church as a Pastor in Cayey, Puerto Rico and different functions at Life of Faith Pentecostal I.M. and the community, where he was a member for 35 years.

Funeral services and burial will be private for family. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
