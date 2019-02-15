|
Hector M.
Mercado Jr.
Vineland - Hector M. Mercado Jr., 51, of Vineland departed this life on February 11, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Hector was a Veteran of US Army. He worked at Durand Glass Co in Millville for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Mercado; children Elisa Mercado, Diandrea Morales (Moises) and Julian Mercado; grandchildren Cayden, Zeke, Solomon, Bella, Savannah, and Ava Grace; mother Regina Perez (Fernando); sisters Regina Lopez (Angel), and Donna Mercado.
Service will be 11am Saturday, February 16th at Higher Places Ministries, 40 W. Landis Ave., Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veteran Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 15, 2019