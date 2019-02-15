Services
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Higher Places Ministries
40 W. Landis Ave
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Higher Places Ministries
40 W. Landis Ave
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Mercado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector M. Mercado Jr.


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hector M. Mercado Jr. Obituary
Hector M.

Mercado Jr.

Vineland - Hector M. Mercado Jr., 51, of Vineland departed this life on February 11, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Hector was a Veteran of US Army. He worked at Durand Glass Co in Millville for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Mercado; children Elisa Mercado, Diandrea Morales (Moises) and Julian Mercado; grandchildren Cayden, Zeke, Solomon, Bella, Savannah, and Ava Grace; mother Regina Perez (Fernando); sisters Regina Lopez (Angel), and Donna Mercado.

Service will be 11am Saturday, February 16th at Higher Places Ministries, 40 W. Landis Ave., Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veteran Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.