Hector Manuel Nieves
Vineland - Hector Manuel Nieves, age 85 of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born in San Juan, PR on May 22, 1935 to Santa De Castro and Juan Rodriguez, Hector was one of four children. The family made their way to New York when Hector was a young child, and at the age of 17, he chose to enlist as an Air Policeman with the United States Airforce Security Forces. He was very proud of serving his country in the Korean War where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
After completing his service, he returned to New York and met the love of his life, Eufemia. They wed on June 27, 1957 and together they had 3 children. The family moved to Vineland where he continued his dedication to servanthood. Hector was a founding member of Fuente de Vida Church and later became a member of Puerta de Refugio Church. God's call on his life led him to serve within the Alpha and Omega Church Federation, where he was an ordained minister, executive, bible institute teacher, and bible institute graduation organizer. His attention to detail and his drive for excellence were evident in the success of these events.
Hector was a skilled carpenter and plumber and enjoyed using these skills to help others, especially the church. His hobbies included watching old movies, photography, and anything that allowed him to spend time with the family.
Hector is survived by his 3 children, Evelyn and husband Israel Mendoza, Gladys and husband Jaime R. Mendoza, and Hector L. and wife Evelyn Nieves; his 9 grandchildren, Stephanie (Marcos) Ramos, Jennifer Mendoza, Phillip (Tatiana) Mendoza, Melissa Mendoza, Jessica (Josue) Montanez, Anthony Mendoza, Jeanette (Angel) Aponte, Roseanne Nieves, and Joshua Nieves. He is also survived by his 7 great-grandchildren, Isabella Ramos, Marcos A. Ramos, Makayla Morales, Caleb Montanez, Jordan Headley, Hazel Aponte, and Emery Mendoza and by his brother, Rolando Rivera.
The viewing will be held for family and friends at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland on Monday, November 30th from 10:00am to 11:00am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Donations in memory of Hector may be made to the Puerta de Refugio Church. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
