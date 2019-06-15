|
Hedwig "Lucy" Galagan
Formerly of Vineland - Mrs.Hedwig "Lucy" Galagan (nee Schmidt) age 92, of Waverly NY, formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Lucy was born and raised in Germany and was a lifelong resident of Vineland prior to moving to Waverly, NY in 2002.
She was the daughter of the late Josef and Maria Schmidt of Germany and the wife of the late Peter Galagan who predeceased her in 2000.
Prior to coming to the US she was a kindergarten teacher, and also spoke 5 languages fluently. She worked for the Vineland School District for many years as both a school crossing guard and a teacher's aide. She took great joy in her family, especially the young great grandchildren, who she said kept her young. She also loved her garden, reading, painting and was a big animal lover.
She is survived by her children, Nelly (Updyke) Galagan - Jim, Victor Galagan - Debbie, Anna (Kuhta) Galagan - Richard, Daniel Galagan - Danielle, Lydia (Reardigan) Galagan - Greg, She has 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday June 17th from 10:00-12:00 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home with graveside funeral services to follow at the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Stray Haven Animal Shelter, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly, NY 14892. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 15, 2019