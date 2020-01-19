|
Helen A. Smith
Millville - Helen A. (Brozina) Smith, age 97 of Millville, passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Samuel and Anna (Tennik) Brozina, she was a life long resident.
For many years Helen worked as a seamstress for Model Blouse Co., and many other sewing factories in the area. For a few years, she worked as a switchboard operator for the local phone company.
In 1957 she married Frederick J. Smith, and spent many wonderful years together until he passed away in 1978.
Helen attended the First Assembly of God Church in Millville. She enjoyed shopping and going out to lunch with her friends, doing yard work, and sewing, but most of all she cherished her time caring for her grandkids and family.
Helen will be sadly missed by her son Fred Smith (Kathy); her daughter in law Tori A. Smith; two grandchildren, Freddy and Dannah Smith; her nephews, Charles, James, Howard and Steven; her nieces, Lauren, Joan and Dorothy; and her special caregivers, Ria Harris and Joan Echevarria. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick; her siblings, Peter, Charles, Steven, John and Mary; two nephews, Paul and Brian; and one niece Kim.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Helen Smith may be shared at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020