Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Helen Barton


1946 - 2019
Helen Barton Obituary


- - On May 2, 1946, Helen was the second of four daughters born to avid gardener Keturah Richardson Francois and oil worker Vernon Francois in Trinidad and Tobago.

Helen is predeceased by her sister, Vivian and survived by her sisters, Joan and Maureen.

Helen worked at Kimble Glass Company until her retirement in 2008.

Helen is also survived by all six of her children, Yvette, Lynette, Allison "Bonnie", Jacquie, Janice and Jason; seven grandchildren, Brendon, Quinn, Jordan, Victoria, Dorian, Nya, Maritza, and Kyra; and two great-grandchildren, Marliegh and Ayden, both already show signs of Helen's fierce independence.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday from 11am-12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
