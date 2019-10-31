|
|
Helen Hill Seward
Fairfield Twp. - Helen Hill Seward, 79, of Fairfield Township passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and hospice.
Born in Dundee, Scotland on May 6, 1940 she was the daughter of the late James Linton and Helen Jane Duncan Linton. She was the wife of Richard Seward, Sr. to whom she had been wed for 50 years.
Helen had previously worked for the TIMEX Watch Corp. and National Cash Register (NCR) Corporation.
A strong Catholic all of her life both here and in Scotland, she was an excellent wife and mother.
An avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, she never missed a game on TV and also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and making earrings and necklaces by hand.
In addition to her husband, Richard she is survived by her two sons, Richard Seward, II (Cindy) of Bridgeton and Paul Seward (Jeanie) of Bridgeton and one grandson, Paul Seward, Jr.; three sisters, Maisie McCarin, Doris Easton and Irene Conacher all of Scotland along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew here and in Scotland.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Monday, November 4th at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM prior to the services. Interment will take place at Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery in Hopewell Township. Written condolences can be sent the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019