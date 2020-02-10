Services
Helen Huff Obituary
Helen Huff

Vineland - Helen Huff (nee Berryman) age 101 of Vineland, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Albert and Rebecca (Disney) Berryman and moved to New Jersey in 1998.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Russell. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Rafferty and her husband William of Vineland. 2 grandchildren, Thomas Rafferty of Hatboro, PA and Jennifer Dan and her husband Alexander of Hoch Weisel, Germany.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
