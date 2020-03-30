|
|
Helen Kleban
Vineland - Helen Lorch Schwarz Kleban, 99, passed away peacefully at Spring Oak Assisted Living Facility on March 30, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known for her kindness, hospitality and being a great overall person and friend to all that knew her. Helen was an excellent cook and homemaker and always invited people to share memories of the past with her friends and relatives. She was born in Dieburg, Germany and then at 16 years of age, settled in New York where she met the first love of her life, Sol Schwarz. She moved to Vineland, NJ in 1950 and started a poultry farm with her husband through 1965. At the same time, she worked at Ace Glass as a packer. In 1970, she lost her first husband, and later married Abraham Kleban, where they shared a loving companionship until his passing in 2015. She will be sadly missed by her close friends, relatives and all who knew her.Helen was active in the Hebrew Benevolent Society and the Sisterhood at Beth Israel Synagogue. She was active in gardening and yoga and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Robert and Vicki Schwarz of Vineland and Steven Schwarz & Lee Kriedler of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Brandon and Heather Schwarz and great-grandchildren, Samantha, Nicole and Katelyn Lopes and Alexis Schwarz. A special thanks to Spring Oak Memory Care Unit and Bayada Hospice Care for their compassion, support and comfort as well as Helen's friends at Spring Oak facility. A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Donations in memory of Helen may be made to , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.
With the overall concern for the well being of everyone concerned and in accordance with executive order #107 signed into law by Governor Murphy, absolutely no public gatherings for any funerals will take place. This is due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Please leave a written condolence for the family at: www.ronefuneralservice.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020