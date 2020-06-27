Helen Lucille Horner
Vineland - Helen Lucille (Weldon) Horner, age 93 of Vineland, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Born and raised in Newport to the late Albert and Alberta (Ewan) Weldon, Helen was a lifelong resident of Cumberland County.
After attending Bridgeton High School, Helen went on to work at Armstrong Glass Company in Millville for over 27 years, retiring from Kerr Glass Company.
Helen was a longtime and very active member of the Newport Baptist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering and many activities over the years that were held by the church. Over the years, Helen greatly enjoyed baking for the church functions and for her dear friends and family. She was also quite passionate about keeping a clean and organized home at all times.
Helen will be sadly missed by her daughter, Janet Prohowich and husband John Sr. of Millville and their daughter Sandy Probst, her husband Joe and their two children, Jacob and Noelle; her son Lester Gebhart of Millville; two sisters, Anna Mae Carver of Millville and Dorothy Ripley of Centre Grove; two grandsons, Steven Henderson and wife Bing of SC, and Richard Henderson Jr. and wife Debbie of MD; two great granddaughters, Erin and Paige Prohowich; one great grandson Richard Henderson III; two great great granddaughters, Olivia and Jade Henderson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins from the Horner and Gebhart families. She was predeceased by her husbands, Lester Gebhart Sr., Everette Headley, and Samuel Horner; one brother Albert Weldon, Jr.; two sisters, Marie Baglio and Della McPherson; and one grandson John Prohowich Jr.
A Funeral Service for Helen will be conducted on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville. Please be mindful to practice social distancing while in the funeral home and at the cemetery. Also, masks are required in the funeral home at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Helen may be made to the Newport Baptist Church, 319 Baptist Road, Newport, NJ 08345.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Helen Lucille Horner may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
