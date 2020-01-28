|
|
Helen M. Bailey
Vineland - Helen M. Bailey, 91, of Vineland passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at Bishop McCarthy Residence. She was born in Vineland to the late John and Catherine (Callahan) Gillespie. Helen attended Sacred Heart Schools and was an active parishioner at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish. She had a strong Catholic faith devoting time daily to pray the rosary in the Chapel at Bishop McCarthy. Helen enjoyed going to Steel Pier and the Ocean City Boardwalk but mostly she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her sons Richard R. Bailey and his wife Connie, Edward Bailey Sr. and his wife Gina, brother Jerome Gillespie, grandchildren Michelle Corson and her husband Joseph, Marilyn Bingue and her husband Pierre, Dr. Mark Bailey and his wife Dr. Casey, Major Ryan Bailey and his wife Laurie, Alicia Sprague and her husband Kevin, Edward Bailey Jr., 13 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Bailey, brothers John, Bill, Robert, Harold "Bud" and Paul Gillespie, sisters Virginia Hahn, and Catherine Presgraves.
Relatives and friends will be received Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-St. Isidores Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361 where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville. Memorial contributions can be made to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter through her personal memorial page at https://inmemof.org/helen-bailey. To e-mail condolences, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020