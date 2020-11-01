1/
Helen M. Finger
Helen M. Finger

Upper Deerfield - Helen M. Finger, 86 of Upper Deerfield, NJ passed away on Saturday at her home after an extended illness. Born and raised in Millville, she was a long time resident of Franklinville, NJ and Vero Beach, Fl.

Helen was the daughter of Clarence and Mabel (Rocap) Morris. She was pre-deceased by: her husband, of 59 years, Louis Finger Jr.; sisters, Janice Myers, and Betty Suckut; brothers, Kenny Morris, and Bob Hogan.

She is survived by: sons, Gary Finger (Jamie) and Louis Finger III (Sara); grandchildren, Meredith Finger, Andrew Finger (Sara), Louis Finger IV (Sara), and Miranda Finger; great grandson, Henry Finger. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
