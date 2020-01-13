|
Helen M. Gubitosi
Vineland - Helen M. Gubitosi, nee (DiPasquale) age 87 of Vineland, NJ passed away Friday evening January 10th 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She had been under the care of hospice for several months.
Helen was born and raised in Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Frank DiPasquale Sr. and May (Angelucci) Keenan.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Rose (Dom) Paris, Marie (Bill) Cavalero and her brother Frank "Muscles" (JoAnn Guzzi) DiPasquale along with her step-father James Keenan.
Helen took great pride in her beautiful home. She enjoyed cooking and baking with her husband, Albert. They fed hundreds of people over the years, with their delicious food. She also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City with family and friends.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years, Albert Gubitosi and her daughter, Paula (Dan) Mayo, all of Vineland. Also her son, Robert (Sandy) Corson of Aurora, Colorado. Four grandsons, Austin and Harrison Mayo and Christopher and Jason (Amber) Corson. Her sister, Pat DiPasquale and her brother, James (Vicky) Keenan, all of Vineland. Adopted sister, Sally Feliciano of Vineland and her sister-in-law Addie Gubitosi of Buena. Two great-grandsons Trevor and Tristan Corson, along with several nieces and nephews.
Entombment will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garden Mausoleum, Vineland.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020