Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Millville, NJ
Helen Miskelly Obituary
Helen Miskelly

Millville - Helen C. Miskelly, age 98, passed away Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. Helen was a life-long Millville resident, graduated from Millville High School in 1938, and had worked as a secretary for the Millville Board of Education for several years. She had attended Trinity United Methodist Church and Fourth United Methodist Churches in Millville. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert, parents, Nelson and Ethel Creamer, and daughter-in-law Sherry Miskelly.

Helen is survived by her son, Wayne and his wife Mary (Myers) Miskelly, three grandchildren, Mindy Bagliani and husband Brent, Keith W. Miskelly, and Todd Miskelly; and two great-grandsons, Brent Bagliani II and Jason Bagliani.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service 11am Saturday, August 3rd at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville. Condolences may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 30, 2019
