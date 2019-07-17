|
Helen Morris
Hammonton - Helen Morris of Hammonton and formerly of Bridgeton passed away suddenly early Friday morning July 11, 2019 in Heritage Assisted Living Facility, where she had been a resident since December. She was 84 years old.
Born in Bridgeton November 9, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rebecca (nee Loatman) Goldsboro, and the wife of the late Urie M. Morris who passed away in October of 2018.
Helen retired in 1997 after working 11 years as a Corrections Officer with the Cumberland County Jail. She was a longtime member of Trinity A.M.E. Church in Gouldtown, and the Alice S. Felts Federation Club. She loved traveling with and playing cards with her sisters and friends. She especially missed her good friend Bobby Coursey who passed away a year ago. Helen, in her travels had visited Barbado's, and St. Thomas, and she loved shopping with her sisters. In her new residence, she enjoyed playing Bingo with the residents. She looked forward to talking to Mike on the phone every night. She loved life and always looked forward to visiting all of her brothers and inspecting their gardens.
Helen is survived by her daughter Robin Benjamin , brothers John Goldsboro, George Goldsboro, Wayne Goldsboro, Linwood Goldsboro, sisters Rose Smith, Bernice Bailey, and Marion Harris, her two granddaughters Urie Anderson, and Leah Benjamin, two great grandchildren Jonah Benjamin, and Asa Benjamin, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents and husband Urie, she was predeceased by two brothers William Goldsboro, Frank Goldsboro and two sisters Doris Pierce, and Elaine Street.
Funeral services will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00a.m. from the Trinity A.M.E. Church Gouldtown. Cremation will take place in the Camden County Crematory, Waterford Twp. A visitation will be held from 10:00a.m. till 11:00a.m.. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 17, 2019