Helen Rhoades
The Villages, FL - Helen Rhoades passed away on March 28th at her home in The Villages, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband James W. Rhoades of Medford, NJ and The Villages, FL. Daughter of Albert G. and Helen (Geraghty) Spanfelner, she was born and raised in Philadelphia PA. Helen was a member of St. Boniface Parish, graduated from Little Flower High School in 1957 and attended Temple University.
Mother of Dr. Michael Warner and wife, Dr. Margaret Warner, of Johnstown, PA, daughter Linda Anconetani and husband, Jeff, of Franklin Twp, NJ, and son David Warner and wife, Kenia if St Augustine, FL.
Grandchildren Kathleen Warner, Steven Warner, Casey Kelly, Della Anconetani, and Lucia Warner.
Stepchildren Jeff and Susan Rhoades of Kennett Square, PA.
Laurie (Rhoades) and Gary Kalata of Deltona, FL, Kim (Rhoades) and Tom McDaniels of Marlton, NJ, Kevin and Chris Rhoades of Medford, NJ.
Grandchildren Jessica and Suzanne Kalata, Danielle and Eddie Debiase, Molly, Katie, and Zack Rhoades, Kyle and Shane Rhoades.
Sister Marie (Spanfelner) and Stuart Gibson, Manchester CT, sister Margaret Spanfelner and brother Albert Spanfelner, Oakland, CA. and nieces Kathy and Suzanne Gibson. Helen was predeceased, by first husband Earl Warner.
She lived most of her adult life in Vineland, NJ. A member of St. Francis church, Jaycee-ette president, Broker-Manager of Graham Realty and Vineland Woman's Club Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
A Candidate for County Clark in 1979, Helen was active in Republican Politics as 6th Ward leader. She served on Cumberland County Republican Board of Advisors, was Chairperson of Vineland Housing Authority, fundraising boards for Newcomb Hospital, Board of Directors of the VIneland Chamber of Commerce and a member of Cumberland Cape May Tourism Council for many years.
As Jaycee-ette President received a state award for organizing "Meals on Wheels" program and "Lunches for Seniors" at North Italy Hall. Helen also served as Cumberland County Republican State Committeewoman.
She was employed at Delaware River and Bay Authority, 1985-90. Sealy, Inc, Millville Whitehall-Robbins, Hammonton, Vineland Unemployment Office, and retired from NJ Dept. of Travel and Tourism in 2002.
She was a member of Medford Lakes Country Club and 9 holers golfers.
Helen moved to the Villages 15 years ago with Jim. They enjoyed golfing and made many wonderful friends.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020