Helen Whitaker
Millville - Helen Whitaker, 88, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ms. Whitaker was born in Millville.
Helen was a retired insurance agent, working for the McClain Agency in Port Norris.
She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Millville.
Helen was an avid collector of paperweights and model lighthouses. She also enjoyed playing the guitar and reading her Bible.
Helen had a fondness for all animals, especially her K-9 pal, Penny.
She is survived by her friends and caregivers, Donna and Bill Ledger.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 12:30 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 9 North Second Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020