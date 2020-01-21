Services
Millville - Helen Whitaker, 88, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ms. Whitaker was born in Millville.

Helen was a retired insurance agent, working for the McClain Agency in Port Norris.

She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Millville.

Helen was an avid collector of paperweights and model lighthouses. She also enjoyed playing the guitar and reading her Bible.

Helen had a fondness for all animals, especially her K-9 pal, Penny.

She is survived by her friends and caregivers, Donna and Bill Ledger.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 12:30 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 9 North Second Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com
