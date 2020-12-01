Helene Schlack Kolbe
Bridgeton - Helene Schlack Kolbe, 83, of Bridgeton, NJ, passed away in her home on Sunday morning, November 29, 2020. Helene was born in Maszewo, Poland. She and her family relocated to Hameln, Germany during World War II. Helene shared many stories regarding those tumultuous years and how her family learned to rely on the Lord in the worst of times. In 1956, Helene immigrated to America and settled in Philadelphia, PA with her sister and her husband, Loni and Emil Dege. It was there she met the love of her life, Rudy (Rodolfo) H. Kolbe, whom she married in 1960. In 1972, Rudy and Helene moved to Bridgeton, NJ to be more involved with German Full Gospel Church (now Hope Assembly of God). They had helped found the church seven years earlier, and they continued to faithfully serve there for 55 years.
Before retirement, Helene worked as Office Manager for Deerfield Machine Parts. She was also a bookkeeper for (former) Cardone Industries for 30 years. Helene was an avid reader, incredible cook, and inspiring storyteller. Her life demonstrated her love for the Lord and for her family and friends.
Helene is survived by her daughter, Esther E. Edwards and son-in-law, Dr. Keith G. Edwards of Chantilly, VA; her son, Don S. Kolbe and daughter-in-law, Alison Marie Kolbe of Pittsgrove Township; her two sisters, Erna Perez of Philadelphia, PA and Lilly Schaffer of Texas; her brother, Otto Schlack of Harleysville, PA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses: John & Stephanie Weng, Luke & Brittany Hallberg, Kristi Edwards, Zack Kolbe, Melanie Edwards, Phoebe Kolbe, and two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Carson Hallberg. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudy; her son, David Kolbe; sister, Loni Dege; and brother, Erwin Schlack.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, December 4th at 2 PM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 PM to 2 PM prior to the services. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Donations can be made in Helene's memory to the Hope Assembly of God, 377 Dutch Mill Rd., Newfield, NJ 08344. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
