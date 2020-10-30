Hena "Hedy" Nadler
Voorhees - Hena "Hedy" Nadler, 68 of Voorhees NJ passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 27th in a tragic auto accident in Florida. Hedy was born on October 25, 1952 to Helen and Bernard Nadler in Vineland, NJ. She graduated from Vineland High in 1970. Hedy earned her bachelor's degree in political science from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Hedy also proudly earned a master's degree in Taxation from Widener University. She retired from Camden County Probation in 2015 where she worked as a Probation Officer. It was her dream to move to Florida and enjoy the warm weather, driving around the Villages in her golf cart. Hedy is survived by her loving family which includes: her brother, Ivan Nadler and wife, Jamie Green; her sister, Tammy Coyle and her husband, Michael Coyle. Her niece, Paige Nadler and nephew, Brandon Coyle were her pride and joy! She was so proud of them and bragged about them constantly. She loved to spoil them whenever she could. Hedy will also be missed by wonderful friends who loved her very much and brought her happiness. Lorie & Eric Schmetterling, Joy Veley, and Cheryl Burrell are treasured friends whom she considered family. Hedy was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Lena Miller; father, Bernard Nadler and mother, Helen Nadler. As a child of holocaust survivors, Hedy's family was small but extremely close. She was raised in the traditions of her faith and enjoyed many holidays with her immediate family. Her love for Israel and her Jewish heritage was a great source of comfort and pride. A small graveside service for family will be held at Alliance Cemetery on Sunday, November 1st. Family and friends will be able to participate in a community Shiva, via Zoom later that evening. Details will be shared later. In Lieu of traditional remembrances, donations can be made to American Friends of Yad Eliezer at http://www.af-ye.org/
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com