Henrietta Battle-Cosby
Millville - Henrietta Battle-Cosby passed away on June 7, 2019, at the Millville Center, Genesis Nursing Home, at the age of 101. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edward Mansfield Battle and Mary Noble Battle. Henrietta was the sixth child of eleven children, four boys and seven girls.
The family moved to Bridgeton New Jersey when Henrietta was young and there she received her education. After completing 8th grade Henrietta dropped out of school to work to help support the family. She took a job as a child's nurse.
She joined Union Baptist Temple Church the age of 11 under the leadership of Pastor L. A. Freeman. Her mother was one of four founding charter members. Henrietta Loved the Lord. She played the piano and sang at funerals and revivals. She was a member of the Jr. Choir, Jr. Missionary, BYPU and Sr. Choir.
She returned to Philadelphia and attended the National School of Nursing and the Manna Bible Institute. She received a fellowship to study missions in Illinois and Indiana. She did skid row missionary work from 1950-1956.
In April 1956 she married Richard Cosby. And together they founded the Cosby Joy Singers and traveled for 12 years bringing the joy of music to hundreds of people.
In 1961 Henrietta lost her sight to RP, but that did not stop her from doing her missionary work. She founded the Youth Bible Training Work Shop, serving the South Jersey Community in child evangelism, clothing, feeding, and doing social work to help children in trouble especially first time, offenders. A year later she added nursing home missionary work to her busy schedule.
She was ordained in 1964 and served as an assistant pastor for 15 years at the Light House Baptist Church in Germantown, PA. In 1967 she joined Mt Calvary Baptist Church in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.
In 1976 Henrietta founded VISCOP, Visually Impaired Co-Partners, The Enlightenment Center, For the Blind and Visually Impaired. It took 3 years of hard work before they received the Legal Charter in 1979.
Henrietta had one son Edward Reed Battle, whom she loved dearly.
She leaves to cherish her memory: One son Edward Reed Battle (Barbara Jane), two grandchildren: Elizabeth Marietta Battle and Edward Reed Battle, Jr., One great grandson Edward Reed Battle, III, one sister Margaret Battle - Winchester, two sisters-in-law Evelyn Kays - Battle and Oliva Battle-Caldwell, and a host of nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews, great- great-nieces, great-great-nephews, along with many friends from all walks of life.
She was predeceased by her siblings: Sylvia Battle-Wright, Rosalie Battle-Roane, Louis Battle, William Battle, John Battle, Mary M. Battle-Smith, Marcus G. Battle, Joanna Battle-Price and Emma Pearl Battle.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday June 14, 2019 at 12:00p.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. The interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp. Friends may call on Friday morning one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 12, 2019