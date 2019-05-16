|
|
Henry A. Pierce, Jr.
Commercial Township - Henry A. Pierce, Jr., 74, of Commercial Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded with loving family members on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Bridgeton, Henry was a lifelong area resident. He served during the Viet Nam war as a E4 in the Army.
Henry was a retired custodian/mechanic for the Bridgeton Board of Education, working there over 20 years. He attended the Port Elizabeth Nazarene church.
Henry enjoyed and took pride in caring for his yard and garden.
Mr. Pierce is survived by his beloved wife: Lula; 2 sons: Dean Pierce and William Messing (Jennifer); 2 daughters: Dawn Lairson (Sam), Dorry Zetterstrom (Todd) and Elizabeth Pierce; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way !
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral where friends may call from 9 AM. Burial will follow in Haleyville Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Henry's memory to the Port Elizabeth Nazarene Church. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 16, 2019