|
|
Henry David "Woodtick" Metcalf
Vineland - Henry David "Woodtick" Metcalf passed away unexpectedly at his home November 24, 2019 in Vineland, New Jersey at the age of 60.
Henry is preceded in death by his wife of over twenty years, Annette (Leanzo) Metcalf; his sister-in-law, Patricia Metcalf; his father, Charles Metcalf and mother, Cleo (James) Metcalf.
He is survived by his two loving daughters, Leanne Metcalf (Devin) and Stephanie Metcalf (Yami); girlfriend, Linda Demarest; siblings, Shirley (Metcalf) Brewer, Charles "Sammy" Metcalf, and Nancy (Metcalf) Block; father-in-law, Joseph Leanzo Sr.; brother-in-law, Joseph Leanzo Jr., as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends who were practically family.
Most knew Henry as Dave or David, was born in Vineland, New Jersey on February 7, 1959. He worked for Kennedy Concrete for over 22 years and was most recently a part of the maintenance department at Southern Shore Corrections Facility.
He married his long time love in September of 1987. Henry and Annette raised two daughters in Vineland, New Jersey and loved to spending time with friends and family while throwing parties in their back yard.
Henry enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, and many other outdoor activities. He was a Mr. fix-it when it came to anything around the house and loved working on and detailing cars. He especially loved his 2008 Ford Mustang that he tended to frequently. He was a kind, gentle hearted man who loved the people around him. He loved taking his daughters riding in the mustang and going fishing, hunting with his hunting buddies, and waking up before dawn to beat everyone to the docks on the bay. He was a proud father of two Rutgers graduates and was grateful for the two girls that he had raised.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm, followed by a private ceremony with immediate family at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. All are welcome to celebrate the life of Dave Metcalf and are encouraged to dress in either hunting attire or casual wear. It's what he would have wanted. Please send donations to 1291 E. Walnut Rd. Vineland, NJ in the names of Leanne and Stephanie Metcalf. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019