Wimberg Funeral Home
211 E. Great Creek Rd.
Galloway, NJ 08205
(609) 641-0001
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galloway - Henry 'Hank' Reyes, of Galloway, NJ passed away on May 8, 2019. Hank will sadly be missed by his son, Matt, daughter, Chelsea and daughter, Terri. Hank was survived by his fiancée Marybeth, best friend Jack, and former wife Carol. Hank is predeceased by his daughter, Kelly. He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Austen and dog, Butkus. He loved his family and friends, Philadelphia sports, golf, pool and darts. Hank worked in the casino industry for 35 years in Atlantic City. Friends and family can celebrate Hank's life at the service by wearing Philadelphia sports attire, on Tuesday, May 14 from 6-8 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. (609) 965-0357. In lieu of flowers please donate to Humane Society of Atlantic County. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 13, 2019
