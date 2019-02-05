|
Henry L. Lindsay
Millville - Henry L. Lindsay 94, of Millville died Saturday February 2, 2019 at home. Born in Hammonton he was the son of the late Henry and Margaret Foster Lindsay. Henry was a WWII US Marine Veteran serving in Gaudalcanal. He went to work for NJ Bell as a Repairman retiring after 33 years. After retirement he worked for Tri-County Security.
Surviving are his caregiver Jane Lindsay, sons, Kenneth and Richard Lindsay, step daughters, Kathryn MacFarland, Penelope Berry, and Martha Keen. He was predeceased by his son, Steven, daughter, Henrietta Louise, and brothers, Harold, Gardener, & Gerald.
Graveside services will be held at Haleyville Cemetery on Thursday February 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Mitchell officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bayada Hospice 603 N. Broad Street Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 5, 2019