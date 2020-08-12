Henry "Rick" Magee
Upper Deerfield Twp. - Henry J. "Rick" Magee, 73, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away after a short illness on Monday morning August 10, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Elmer.
Affectionately known as Rick, by most and even as Hank to some of his co-workers, he was born on December 30, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA. His parents were Joseph L. and Jane C. (nee Hoover) Magee.
He was a Bridgeton High School graduate and proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as part of the First Cavalry Division. Following his honorable discharge in 1968, he spent time in the US Army Reserves.
Rick spent the majority of his career working for the State of New Jersey, Local #172 Laborers Union as a heavy equipment operator. During his retirement years, he enjoyed his employment with the Edgar Joyce Nursery.
He was a member of The Parish of the Holy Cross and the Fifth Ward Athletic Association. He enjoyed golfing and going on family vacations. His most treasured moments were spent with his sons and his six grandchildren.
An accomplished chef, he was extremely proud of his vegetable garden, his summer plants and flowers and his manicured lawn. Rick's sense of humor was appreciated by his many friends and acquaintances.
Survivors include Paula (nee Marino) Magee, his dear wife of 54 years, two sons, Michael Magee (Dawn) of Upper Deerfield Township and Jeffrey Magee of Annapolis, MD, six grandchildren, Taylor, Michael Jr., Sam, Alec, Hunter and Tristan Magee, one sister, Joanne Magee McMahon (Jim) of Upper Deerfield, one niece, Meghan McMahon and a sister-in-law, Marie Adair, of Marlton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin at 10:30 Tuesday morning August 18th at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton and will be followed by an 11 o'clock Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross/ St. Teresa of Avila RC Church.
The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday morning between 9 and 10:30.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Vincent dePaul Society, Good Shepperd Dining Hall, c/o 46 Central Ave., Bridgeton, NJ or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.