|
|
Henry Palmer Jr.
Onacoke, VA - Henry C. Palmer Jr., 83, of last residence Onacoke, Va and Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday October 21 in Wilmington, DE.
Funeral services will be held 1pm, Monday October 28th at Sullivan Home, Scheid Funeral Home 121 S. Prince St. Lancaster, PA with with Pastor Al Smith of Grace Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Mellinger Memorial 1918 Lincoln Hwy. Lancaster, PA.
Henry C. Palmer was born Clarksburg, WV to Dorothy J. Christ and Henry C. Palmer Sr. on JANUARY 10, 1936. He married Jean A. Strawbridge on November 28 1968 in Wilmington, DE. He worked as Chemist for DuPont in total 29 years. He was in the National Guard . He was an active member of Baptist Bible in Acomack, VA, Grace Church in Lancaster, PA and past members of Faith Baptist in Wilmington, DE.
Henry C. Palmer Jr. is preceded in death by both his parents and Jean Palmer, spouse.
Henry is survived by: 1st spouse Barbara LeGates, daughter Tawnia Lynn Glover, son Henry C. Palmer III Cathy Palmer daughter inlaw. Sister Dawn and Don Stout of Athens, OH, Sister Carin Stair of Johnson City, TN. 2 nephews by marriage Mark Ellingsworth wife Linda, Lee Ellingsworth wife Debra, niece Nancy Osborne. 4 Grandchildren John Michael, Lisa, Ashley and Art Jr., By marriage, Heather and great granrand children Yvette, Jasmine, and several other family members.
The family of Henry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the people who have touched his life. His final whises in life was to own and restore a cabin, travel to the mountain streams of Wyoming before his assent to the Lord and God his saviour.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019