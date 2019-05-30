|
Henry R. Nimitzek
Millville - Henry R. Nimitzek, 77, of Millville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Cooper Hospital in Camden. Born in Bridgeton, Henry was a lifelong resident of Millville. Mr. Nimitzek was an Air Force veteran serving during the Viet Nam War.
Henry was an electrical contractor and was the owner/operator High-Tech Electrical Inc.
He held a private pilot's license and spent many hours in the air. He also was a skilled guitar player and enjoyed playing for family and friends. But his true love was spending time with his family and especially the grandchildren.
Mr. Nimitzek is survived by 2 daughters: Donna McMillan (Jeff) and Tracy Nimitzek; brother: Eric Nimitzek; 2 sisters: Joanne Nimitzek and Regina Perez (Fernando); 5 grandchildren: Justin, Jeremy, Bruce, Kayleigh and Codey; 1 great granddaughter: Giannalynn.
Henry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years: Marie; 2 sisters: Elsa Scull and Ruthe Nimitzek; parents: Henry and Ruth.
Private services will be held at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 30, 2019