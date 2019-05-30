Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Nimitzek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry R. Nimitzek


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry R. Nimitzek Obituary
Henry R. Nimitzek

Millville - Henry R. Nimitzek, 77, of Millville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Cooper Hospital in Camden. Born in Bridgeton, Henry was a lifelong resident of Millville. Mr. Nimitzek was an Air Force veteran serving during the Viet Nam War.

Henry was an electrical contractor and was the owner/operator High-Tech Electrical Inc.

He held a private pilot's license and spent many hours in the air. He also was a skilled guitar player and enjoyed playing for family and friends. But his true love was spending time with his family and especially the grandchildren.

Mr. Nimitzek is survived by 2 daughters: Donna McMillan (Jeff) and Tracy Nimitzek; brother: Eric Nimitzek; 2 sisters: Joanne Nimitzek and Regina Perez (Fernando); 5 grandchildren: Justin, Jeremy, Bruce, Kayleigh and Codey; 1 great granddaughter: Giannalynn.

Henry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years: Marie; 2 sisters: Elsa Scull and Ruthe Nimitzek; parents: Henry and Ruth.

Private services will be held at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now