Hermenegilda "Hilda" Echevarria
Hermenegilda "Hilda" Echevarria was born on April 14, 1933 in Angeles de Utuado, Puerto Rico. Hilda was the eldest of five children born to Eladio and Cristina Acosta.
Hilda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the deceased Jesus "Yiye" Echevarria. Hilda is survived by her 9 children, Cristobal "Junior" Cordero, Bert Echevarria (Elsa), Samuel Echevarria (Anna), Hilda Velez (Beny), Doris Echevarria (Willie), Frank Echevarria (Sandra), Robert Echevarria (Yvette), Evelyn Beltran (Juan), and Moses Echevarria (Elba), 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lucy De La Rosa and her 13 nieces and nephews.
Hilda lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. Mom was a dedicated mother above all else. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother. Mom instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. We will miss her very much and forever in our hearts.
Mom's house was always the central gathering place during Christmas, where she happily greeted everyone with a warm welcome. She had her delicious "pies", "arroz con gandules" and "arroz con dulce". Wonderful family memories were created in Mom's house.
She loved to cook, kept an impeccable house and was very skilled in knitting and embroidery. Hilda also enjoyed her weekly outings to local shops and the church. Gardening (planting flowers and vegetables) were also her passion.
One of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She was one of the pioneers of the Vineland Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Hilda was also a member of the Panamerican Seventh-day Adventist Church. At church she held positions such as Deaconess and Dorcas leader, and Assistant Director of Sabbath School.
A private graveside service will be held at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Condolences may be share with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home
1024 East Landis Ave.
Vineland, New Jersey 08360
856-691-0781
www.wbfuneralhome.com
Hermenegilda "Hilda" Echevarria was born on April 14, 1933 in Angeles de Utuado, Puerto Rico. Hilda was the eldest of five children born to Eladio and Cristina Acosta.
Hilda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the deceased Jesus "Yiye" Echevarria. Hilda is survived by her 9 children, Cristobal "Junior" Cordero, Bert Echevarria (Elsa), Samuel Echevarria (Anna), Hilda Velez (Beny), Doris Echevarria (Willie), Frank Echevarria (Sandra), Robert Echevarria (Yvette), Evelyn Beltran (Juan), and Moses Echevarria (Elba), 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lucy De La Rosa and her 13 nieces and nephews.
Hilda lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. Mom was a dedicated mother above all else. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother. Mom instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. We will miss her very much and forever in our hearts.
Mom's house was always the central gathering place during Christmas, where she happily greeted everyone with a warm welcome. She had her delicious "pies", "arroz con gandules" and "arroz con dulce". Wonderful family memories were created in Mom's house.
She loved to cook, kept an impeccable house and was very skilled in knitting and embroidery. Hilda also enjoyed her weekly outings to local shops and the church. Gardening (planting flowers and vegetables) were also her passion.
One of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She was one of the pioneers of the Vineland Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Hilda was also a member of the Panamerican Seventh-day Adventist Church. At church she held positions such as Deaconess and Dorcas leader, and Assistant Director of Sabbath School.
A private graveside service will be held at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Condolences may be share with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home
1024 East Landis Ave.
Vineland, New Jersey 08360
856-691-0781
www.wbfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.