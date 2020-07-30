Hezekiah Downing Jr.
Vineland - Hezekiah Downing Jr. age 71 was born on September 14, 1948 to the late Hezekiah Downing Sr. and Carrie Wise Downing in Accomack County, Virginia. On July 26, 2020 he departed this life. Mr. Downing retired from Cumberland Recycling in Vineland, NJ after driving tractor trailers for 52 years. Hezekiah attended the Vineland Public School system. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hot riding racing cars, and spending time with family.
Mr. Downing was predeceased by both parents and a son Hezekiah Downing III.
He leaves to cherish his wife, Mary Downing of 52 years; two sons, Cliff (Doris) Downing, Mark (Nadine) Downing; six grandchildren, John Evans Jr., Janine Ford, Shanta Downing, Doris Downing, Tamyra Downing, Cliff Downing Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Carlos Thomas, Rajanae Sapp, Donajah Sapp, Emmya Thomas, Semaj Dennis, Nurae Rosario, and Landon Williams; two brothers, Robert Downing and Samuel Downing; three sisters, Lorraine Lemon, Eartha Nicholson, Ashley Downing; two brothers-in-law, Bernard Nicholson and David Lemon and one sister-in-law, Lorretta Downing and a host of relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received on Monday from 11am-12pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Hezekiah will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.