Hilda Joyce Hoffman
East Windsor - Hilda Joyce (Evans) Hoffman, 101, of East Windsor, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Meadow Lakes Senior Community in East Windsor, NJ.
Hilda was born in Dudley, England, and attended West Cliff High School for Girls. She served in the British Armed Services as a nurse and came to the U.S. under an American Foreign Service immigrant visa in 1945 to work for the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration. This international relief agency eventually became part of the United Nations after World War II. After serving this organization in Washington D.C, she moved to Vineland in the early 1950s with her husband, Jindrich Hoffman. They embarked for Vineland to follow a thriving chicken farming industry. They successfully ran their farm together for more than 20 years and packaged crates of nearly 500 eggs per day.
Hilda was an avid traveler, loved to read and most importantly spend time with family and friends.
Predeceased by her sister, Bobbie Morgan and her husband, Jindrich; she is survived by her nephews, Oliver and Rupert Morgan and their children, Oscar, Josh and Sophie Morgan; her cousins, Peter, Susan, Ursula, Charlotte and Emma Kohlmann, Ben, Jake and William Orbison.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, to celebrate Hilda's well-lived life. Details regarding the Memorial Service will be announced.
Cremation services will be private and under the direction of Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 21, 2019