Services
Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel
136 Morrison Ave
Hightstown, NJ 08520
(609) 448-1801
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Joyce Hoffman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hilda Joyce Hoffman Obituary
Hilda Joyce Hoffman

East Windsor - Hilda Joyce (Evans) Hoffman, 101, of East Windsor, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Meadow Lakes Senior Community in East Windsor, NJ.

Hilda was born in Dudley, England, and attended West Cliff High School for Girls. She served in the British Armed Services as a nurse and came to the U.S. under an American Foreign Service immigrant visa in 1945 to work for the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration. This international relief agency eventually became part of the United Nations after World War II. After serving this organization in Washington D.C, she moved to Vineland in the early 1950s with her husband, Jindrich Hoffman. They embarked for Vineland to follow a thriving chicken farming industry. They successfully ran their farm together for more than 20 years and packaged crates of nearly 500 eggs per day.

Hilda was an avid traveler, loved to read and most importantly spend time with family and friends.

Predeceased by her sister, Bobbie Morgan and her husband, Jindrich; she is survived by her nephews, Oliver and Rupert Morgan and their children, Oscar, Josh and Sophie Morgan; her cousins, Peter, Susan, Ursula, Charlotte and Emma Kohlmann, Ben, Jake and William Orbison.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, to celebrate Hilda's well-lived life. Details regarding the Memorial Service will be announced.

Cremation services will be private and under the direction of Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ.

www.simplicityfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel
Download Now