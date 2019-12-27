Services
Newfield - Hildur Hendricks (nee Glass), 89, of Newfield, NJ passed away on Sunday morning December 22, 2019 at home after being in failing health. Mrs. Hendricks was born in Philadelphia, raised in West Berlin and has resided in the Vineland area since 1973. She was the daughter of the late Gunvor (Rhuberg) and Obadiah Glass. She was pre-deceased by her husband Lloyd Hendricks in 1984 as well as her 2 brothers.

Hildur was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother who could always be counted on to support her family. After the death of her husband she worked as a home health aide for a number of years. She attended the Laurel Hill Bible Church and the Ramoth Church. She enjoyed knitting and donating her creations to the homeless.

Hildur is survived by her 4 children, Daughter; Hildur, 3 Sons, Duane (Linda), Mark (Linda) and Craige Hendricks, 5 Grandchildren, Cheryl, Dawn, Mark, Justin (Dominique) & Brian (Tiffany), 10 Great Grandchildren & Several Nieces & Nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday, January 7th from 6:30-8:00 PM at the Ramoth Church, Vineland, NJ where her Memorial Service will be conducted at 8:00 PM. Burial will be private in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/hildur-hendricks. To e-mail condolences, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
