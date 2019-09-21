|
Hilmar E. Hintzer
Buena Vista Twp. - Hilmar E. Hintzer, 73, of Buena Vista Twp., passed away quietly at home on Thursday September 19, 2019. Hilmar was born in Wolferatshausen, Germany and immigrated to the US in 1955 and settled in Vineland. He was a longtime resident of Buena Vista Twp. He was the son of the late Edith (Sauer) & Nikolai Hintzer & the husband of the late Cheryl Hintzer.
Before retiring, Hilmar was employed as an Engineer for Wilmad Glass Co., Buena. Even after retiring he worked as a consultant on various projects. Hilmar was an avid Chess player playing all of his life. He also enjoyed painting, reading and completing crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his daughter & son in-law; Lisa & Kyle Markle, Sister & brother in-law; Juta & David Levin, Nephew; Shanan & Niece Tara
Private funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 21, 2019